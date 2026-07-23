Tom Holland gives huge update to fans on Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland is gearing up for one of the biggest challenges of his career as he prepares to portray legendary dancer and actor Fred Astaire.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on July 20, the 30-year-old actor revealed that he has already begun dance rehearsals for the long-awaited biopic and plans to dedicate himself fully to the role once his promotional commitments are complete.

“We have Fred Astaire next, which is what we’re planning on doing,” Holland said. “As soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio.”

The Spider-Man star admitted the early rehearsals reminded him of the demanding work ahead. Although he found the experience exciting, he said it also made him realize how much preparation will be required to honor Astaire’s legacy.

Tom Holland explained that he hopes to perform every dance sequence himself rather than rely on stunt doubles. His goal is to film the musical numbers in long, uninterrupted takes, mirroring the style that made Astaire’s performances so iconic.

The untitled Fred Astaire biopic will be directed by Paul King from a screenplay by Steven Levenson. Holland was first attached to the project in 2021, when he confirmed he would take on the starring role.

Tom Holland’s latest update comes as he continues promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 31.