Tom Holland lands lead role in new Hollywood film

After collaborating on two films with his fiancée Zendaya, Tom Holland has decided to broaden his artistic horizons.

The 29-year-old actor is expected to star in The Lincoln Highway, which centers on a group of young men traveling from Nebraska to New York City who encounter extraordinary circumstances along the way. The film is a big-screen adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel.

Christopher Storer, best known as the creator of The Bear, is directing the project. It is estimated to have a budget of between $30 million and $40 million. However, some industry uncertainty surrounds the production following recent corporate shifts between studio powerhouses Warner Bros. and Paramount.

Beyond this project, the Hollywood A-lister is set to make a massive big-screen comeback in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 31, 2026. Additionally, he is part of the star-studded ensemble cast for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey, alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Elliot Page, and Matt Damon.

These career updates come shortly after Tom Holland and Zendaya made headlines regarding rumors of a secret wedding, sparked after her stylist hinted that the couple may have already walked down the aisle.