Tom Holland major reveals update about Spider-Man 4

Actor Tom Holland has hinted that the work on Spider-Man 4 is underway, however, the production stage of the movie has not started.

In an interview to Deadline, the Spider-Man actor said that he and the team will follow a careful approach to the potential project as Spider-Man: No Way Home raised the stakes significantly with its brilliant plot and ending.

When asked if he would do another Spider-Man film, Tom Holland said that he would always want to do it.

“I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more,” he added.

On the development leading to the making of the movie, he said that it was the first time that he had been part of the creative so early.

“It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things,” he added.

According to Tom Holland, the makers of Spider-Man 4 will have to keep in mind the third title of Spider-Man which saw Spider-Man being forgotten by everyone including his friends.

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” he said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Released in December 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home starred Holland along with Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

The film became the second-highest opening ever at the domestic box office after generating $260 million in its first weekend.