Tom Holland opens up about Matt Damon’s ‘words of wisdom’

Tom Holland candidly opened up about the advice his co-star Matt Damon offered him while on the set of The Odyssey.

During a conversation with GQ, the 30-year-old actor reflected on his time working on the highly anticipated project and shared how Damon influenced him during production.

On April 8, Wednesday, “I mean, we spent so much time together, and what I’m really grateful for with Matt is that he is exactly what I would have hoped he would be like”.

When asked whether Damon gave him any “fatherly advice” while they were working together, the Uncharted actor added, “He was a leader. This was a very tough movie, and no one worked harder than Matt did”. Holland revealed that the Good Will Hunting star’s attitude on set left a strong impression on him.

He noted, “And he always came to set with a smile on his face and he was gracious and he was so kind to the crew. And I think he really set the tone for everyone as to how we were going to make this film collectively”.

Towards the end, the Spider-Man star praised Damon and the lessons he learned from him, choosing to keep the specifics private.

Holland concluded, “So there are words of wisdom that he’s given me that I’ll keep to myself, but there’s a lot that I learned from him from just being a spectator on set and watching the legend that is Matt Damon work”.