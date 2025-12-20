Tom Holland praised as Spider-Man: Brand New Day wraps filming

Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed that filming on the upcoming Marvel and Sony Pictures tentpole Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially concluded. This is a significant milestone as the MCU’s next chapter, starring Tom Holland, enters post-production ahead of its July 31, 2026, theatrical drop.

In this regard, Cretton posted the update on social media, considering the scope of the project and the teamwork that went into it. The director, who is well known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, called it the most rewarding experience of his professional life.

“I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of,” Cretton expressed gratitude to the cast and staff who contributed to the film’s success.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man once more, received special recognition from the director, emphasizing the star’s commitment and leadership throughout the production.

“Thank you to Tom Holland for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship,” Cretton said. “I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen … That’s a wrap on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day!’”

Filming for Brand New Day started in August 2025 and took place all over the United Kingdom, including studio work in England and location shoots in Scotland. The movie stayed on track and has now successfully finished primary filming despite a temporary halt during production.

However, the tale of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is yet unknown; it is anticipated to carry on Peter Parker’s plot after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s events. In fact, along with newcomers like Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman, the cast also features returning stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

After filming is finished, the project moves into post-production as fans eagerly await the first trailer and official promotional materials for the upcoming Spider-Man movie in the coming months.