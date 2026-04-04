Tom Holland raves over Zendaya’s new movie ‘The Drama’

Tom Holland clapped hard for Zendaya as her new film with Robert Pattinson premiered on April 3.

On Friday, the new romantic comedy film, The Drama, premieres. The new romantic comedy finally hit theatres on Friday, April 3, and the Spider-Man star was at the front of the line to cheer on his fiancée (and rumoured wife).

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Holland shared a trailer for the movie alongside a sweet message of support.

“The Drama is out today. I couldn’t be more excited,” he wrote over the clip. This isn’t the first time the Marvel star has publicly expressed support for The Drama. Two weeks ago, he shared another promotional post to his social media, writing, “I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!”

Holland’s message of support came a day after Zendaya had to put her foot down regarding recent rumours that the pair secretly tied the knot.

“I hear it,” the Euphoria star said of the chatter on a recent episode of The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, “but I also have my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about, but then also what I’m also willing to share, you know? I just try to find the balance in the middle there.”

The couple got engaged in 2025 after four years of dating. They famously met while filming for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which they portrayed each other’s love interests as Peter Parker and MJ.