Tom Holland ready to prioritize family life with Zendaya

Tom Holland has no trouble allowing Zendaya to reach her full potential and shine in her own right.

In this regard, Radar Online suggested that Tom prioritizes his family over his career because he plans to become a full-time father in the future. According to a source who spoke to the site, the Spider-Man actor supports Zendaya completely and is perfectly okay with her receiving all the attention.

“Tom is well aware that Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in the world,” the source disclosed.

“Besides that, she’s far more comfortable in the spotlight than he is, and he doesn’t have an ego about it. If one of them is going to keep making movie after movie, it makes sense that it’s Zendaya,” the insider continued.

Providing more details, the insider commented, “They’re not building two separate careers—they’re building one life together. Tom Holland has absolutely no problem letting Zendaya be the biggest star in the family.”

It is worth noting that the British actor officially announced their romance on Instagram in September 2021. Zendaya has now publicly acknowledged that they plan to tie the knot, though they have not yet made their wedding date public.

For those unaware, the couple has given subtle hints about their relationship while promoting their roles in two recent blockbusters, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.