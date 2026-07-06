Tom Holland reflects on 'The Odyssey' set panic

Tom Holland had an impression that director Christopher Nolan was not pleased with his performance in the film The Odyssey. He revealed his delusional fear in his recent interview.

During his interview with Fandango, Holland unveiled his fear that his performance in The Odyssey had a bad impression on Christopher Nolan, before he was made aware that the frequent interruptions were simply due to the technical limits of IMAX cameras.

Holland also reflected on the feeling anxious during his first day on set as Nolan repeatedly called for cuts while filming scenes alongside co-star Jon Bernthal. The actor admitted he initially assumed the director was dissatisfied with his performance.

According to Holland, neither he nor Bernthal realized that the IMAX film cameras used by Nolan could record only around three minutes of footage before requiring a reload. The misunderstanding was eventually cleared up by stunt coordinator George Cottle, who explained the technical limitation.

Holland further noted that this explanation brought major relief, admitting he had feared he was performing poorly during one of his first scenes in the highly anticipated epic.

Despite the early nerves, the Spider-Man star has since described working with Nolan as one of the highlights of his career. In a recent interview with GQ, Holland called the production “the best experience” he has ever had on a film set, praising both Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for their collaborative approach and filmmaking expertise.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Holland portraying Telemachus, the legendary hero’s son. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, and John Leguizamo.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 17 July, making it one of the most anticipated film releases of the year.