Tom Holland reveals dyslexia diagnosis
- Sep 04, 2025 -
Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland revealed he was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD in childhood, as he discussed how his profession as an actor helps him with the neurological disorders.
In a new interview, actor Tom Holland, 29, gets honest, sharing his struggles with dyslexia, which he was diagnosed with at age 7, and ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), and reveals how he overcomes his inhibitions, hampering his craft.
“I have ADHD and I’m dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating,” Holland confessed. “Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character.”
“I think play really does help,” the Marvel star shared.
“Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes. I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better,” he explained.
On the work front, Holland has his hands full with mega projects, including Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ and a new ‘Spider-Man’ film, ‘Brand New Day’.
Meanwhile, he is also the frontrunner to be the new James Bond in the next film.
