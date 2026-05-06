Tom Holland reveals life with Zendaya

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently shared rare details about his home life with Zendaya. The couple attended the launch of Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, at a Padel Classic event in Los Angeles.

During the event, The Devil All the Time actor discussed his and the Euphoria star’s shared hobbies with People magazine, revealing that they both “absolutely love crocheting at home.”

“I just find it, like, turns my brain off,” Tom Holland commented regarding the hobby. “If I’ve had a stressful day, I can’t do anything else while doing it. I have to be lasered in.”

Speculation continues to swirl around the long-term couple, who have been romantically linked since at least 2017. While engagement rumors surfaced in January 2025, marriage rumors reached a fever pitch in March 2026. At the Actor Awards, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach, told a red carpet reporter, “The wedding has already happened,” though neither Tom Holland nor Zendaya has officially confirmed or refuted the claim.

Fans can look forward to seeing the duo on the big screen soon; they are set to appear in The Odyssey on July 17 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.