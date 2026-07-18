"I'll Leave You": Tom Holland reveals Zendaya’s ultimatum over Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Hollywood power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are dominating headlines as they head into a massive dual-release summer, but Holland recently admitted that starring in Christopher Nolan’s newly released epic, The Odyssey, almost didn’t happen.

In a joint interview with People Magazine, the 30-year-old actor revealed that a severe scheduling conflict nearly forced him to pass on the project—until his new wife, Zendaya, stepped in with a playful but firm threat.

The Clash of Two Blockbusters

The dilemma arose when Holland was offered the role of Telemachus (the son of Odysseus) in Nolan’s star-studded adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic. While it was an actor’s dream, the production timeline perfectly overlapped with the filming schedule for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Faced with the daunting task of choosing between his iconic Marvel role as Peter Parker and a coveted slot in a Nolan film, Holland returned home to deliberate with Zendaya.

“To be honest, when I got home after our meeting, I sat down with Z and was like, ‘I’ve been offered this movie,'” Holland recalled. “And she was like, ‘By who?’ And I was like, ‘It’s the big one.’ And she was like, ‘Chris?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s Chris Nolan.'”

Upon hearing that Spider-Man was scheduled to shoot on the exact same day The Odyssey began production, Zendaya didn’t hesitate to give her verdict. “Z said, ‘I’ll leave you if you don’t do The Odyssey,'” Holland joked, drawing laughs from his co-stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, as well as Nolan himself.

Moving Mountains for the Role

Spurred on by Zendaya’s mock ultimatum, Holland took the rare step of personally calling Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman. He successfully negotiated a delay for the Spider-Man production timeline, freeing himself up to step onto Nolan’s set.

The decision has paid off in a big way for the newlywed couple, who confirmed their private marriage earlier this year. Thanks to the schedule shift, they are actually sharing the screen in both blockbusters:

The Odyssey (Released July 17, 2026): Holland plays Telemachus, while Zendaya stars alongside him as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Releasing July 30, 2026): The duo will instantly return to theatres just two weeks later, reprising their beloved roles as Peter Parker and MJ.

Nolan praised Holland’s tenacity to make the overlapping projects work, noting he had been eager to collaborate with the young star for years. With The Odyssey officially hitting theatres today, the behind-the-scenes hustle has solidified this as the ultimate summer of cinema for Hollywood’s favorite duo.