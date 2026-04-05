Tom Holland says Uncharted saved Hollywood film industry not Tom Cruise

Tom Holland’s previous comment about Tom Cruise has been circulating online. When the COVID pandemic affected many businesses, including the film industry, Hollywood faced a significant setback.

During that time, Cruise was filming Mission: Impossible 7, strictly following safety protocols to protect himself and his crew from the virus. After the pandemic was contained, the 63-year-old Cruise released MI 7 in 2023, which became a box office hit, with some saying he saved Hollywood.

However, Holland claimed in an interview that he was the one who saved showbiz from collapse, highlighting his forgotten film, Uncharted.

He told Total Film, “We also made this film at the height of COVID. I know Tom Cruise loves to say he brought the film industry back, but he forgot about this little film called Uncharted that was filming four months before he.”

Uncharted starred a 30-year-old actor alongside Mark Wahlberg. The plot follows these two characters as they embark on a journey to find the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan.

The action-adventure film was directed by Ruben Fleischer and earned a total of $407.14 million at the worldwide box office.