Tom Holland sends Spider-Man message to D23 fans

Even though Tom Holland was not physically present at D23, the Spider-Man actor still managed to participate in the festivities.

The 30-year-old actor made an appearance in a pre-recorded video greeting shown to fans on the big screen at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, August 15, during the “Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel’s Spider-Man!” panel.

The BAFTA Award winner acknowledged that he still feels a surreal connection to Marvel’s famed web-slinger when reflecting on the character’s legacy. In a video clip shared by a fan account, he remarked, “The legacy of this character is incredible and honestly still a bit surreal.”

Tom Holland sent a video message to D23’s ‘65 YEARS OF SPIDER-MAN’ panel!

pic.twitter.com/duXucE3BIM — best of tom holland (@thollandrchives) August 15, 2026

Zendaya’s husband then recalled his childhood dream of portraying Peter Parker, disclosing that there are even old recordings of him discussing the role long before he was cast as Spider-Man. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star added, “I think that there are videos of me floating around as a kid saying that playing Peter Parker is my dream.”

For him, turning that childhood dream into reality has been one of the defining privileges of his career. “Getting to live that dream has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” he continued.

In closing, he wished the D23 audience well, saying, “So have an incredible D23 and, from everyone over here, lots of love.”

The touching appearance took place during a panel honoring 65 years of Spider-Man, which featured Jeff Trammell, Jacob Batalon, and Kevin Feige.

Although Tom Holland did not physically attend the session, his short video message added a personal touch to the festivities—especially as he reflected on Peter Parker not just as a successful franchise, but as a childhood dream he truly realized.