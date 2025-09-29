Tom Holland speaks up after sustaining head injury on 'Spider-Man' set

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland has finally spoken out as he shared an update a week after sustaining a head injury on the sets of his upcoming MCU movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

Tom Holland, 29, who was said to have suffered a mild concussion in a botched stunt on the sets of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in Glasgow, Scotland, last week, opened up about his injury in a new video post on Instagram, as he addressed his early exit from the charity event of The Brothers Trust in London.

“I’m sorry I had to leave early, but I’m feeling better and on the mend,” he wrote in the caption of the video, featuring the highlights of the event, on Saturday.

“A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier,” Holland added.

Notably, the charity event of the family’s non-profit company took place just a day after ‘The Impossible’ actor suffered the on-set injury on September 19, yet he still managed to mark his presence, alongside his fiancée Zendaya, parents Dominic and Nicola Holland, and brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy. But left early.

As for the movie, the fourth instalment in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ series, ‘Brand New Day’, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It co-stars Holland with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman.

The title is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.