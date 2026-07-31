Tom Holland spills on plans to pass 'Spider-Man' suit to next hero

Tom Holland is excited to pass on the iconic superhero mantle to the next actor!

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 30-year-old actor reflected on his journey as Peter Parker and shared that plans for the future of Spider-Man have been in development for years.

“There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland said. “It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”

The actor added that helping introduce Spider-Man’s successor has become one of his biggest goals within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it,” he said. “But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure.”

Tom Holland first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

He later reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, becoming one of the franchise’s most recognizable stars. He is the third actor to portray Spider-Man on the big screen, following Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Earlier this year, Holland said he believes Owen Cooper could be a strong choice to take over the role.