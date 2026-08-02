Tom Holland teases possible ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ appearance

Tom Holland has considered his possible role in the next Avengers: Doomsday film. Regarding his role in the upcoming Avengers movie, the English actor offered an enigmatic statement. Holland was asked if he would be involved in Doomsday during one of the promotional interviews for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor from The Odyssey stated:

“You’re going to have to watch this movie, and that might answer your question… I can’t answer those questions.”

His response sparked immediate discussion on X regarding his role in the upcoming MCU project. One fan remarked, “He’s confirmed for Doomsday.” A different social media user added, “If Tom is in it, I think it’s gonna be a cameo at the end in the final incursion.”

Marvel’s trademark phrase is said to appear after the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, indicating that Spider-Man will return. While the exact next film in which he will star remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that the setup points to Tom Holland appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18.