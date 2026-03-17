Tom Holland teases unique trailer launch for ‘Spider-Man 4’

In a significant disclosure that will surprise Spider-Man fans, Tom Holland shared a major revelation in his latest social media post. Using a novel approach on Instagram, the 29-year-old actor shared a video regarding the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, affirming that the trailer release will be an unprecedented event.

“We are working on something incredibly exciting for the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer,” Tom Holland says in the clip. “We have had so much love and support since day one of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man.”

The Impossible star continued, “To show you our appreciation, we are doing something that has never been done before.” Follow along as a brand new day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Tom Holland concluded the video by saying, “I will see you tomorrow morning in New York City. I am passing it over to the fans; this is all about the community. This is all about being together.”

In the post’s caption, he added: “No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!”