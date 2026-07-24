Tom Holland tells interesting secret about Spider-Man suit

HOLLYWOOD, July 24: Hollywood star Tom Holland shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about famous Spider-Man suit during shooting of his upcoming film Spider-Man Brand New Day. He told that spending long time in that suit was not easy for him.

In an interview to IMDb, Zendaya was also with him. Tom Holland was asked what is most difficult part of wearing Spider-Man suit for almost 12 hours every day.

Without hesitation he said biggest problem is the smell that comes in the suit.

Tom Holland said with laugh that he does not want to hide this fact. Because whole day he does action scenes, keep jumping and stay in different positions. Inside suit it gets very hot and sweaty. Because of that in the end suit starts smelling a lot.

Actor told that for Spider-Man Brand New Day costume department used a completely new style this time.

He revealed that during pre production he was made to wear suits of all three live action Spider-Man actors. This was done to check good points and bad points of every suit before new designing.

Tom Holland said he wore Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and his own first Spider-Man suits. Then he talked in detail with producers, director Destin Daniel Cretton and costume team.

According to him everyone decided together which famous features from previous film suits should be added in new film. So that new suit can also pay tribute to old Spider-Man characters.

He said new film suit is actually inspired by old Spider-Man films. Especially after Spider-Man No Way Home, where Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield came together on screen for first time.

Tom Holland also revealed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suits were much more comfortable compared to his.

According to him both actors suits had zips at different places. Because of that they could remove mask themselves when needed, take off gloves and also go to washroom easily.

Holland said in funny way that after reaching fourth film of Spider-Man character, this is first time he got a suit in which he can use washroom comfortably.

For information, Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man from 2002 to 2007. Andrew Garfield was in this role from 2012 to 2014. Tom Holland is playing Peter Parker in Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU since 2016.

Spider-Man Brand New Day is Tom Holland fourth solo MCU film as Spider-Man. Story of film starts 4 years after Spider-Man No Way Home.

In film Zendaya will again appear as MJ Mary Jane Watson. Jacob Batalon and Mark Ruffalo are also returning with their previous roles.

Also Jon Bernthal is joining Spider-Man franchise for first time as The Punisher. Sadie Sink is also playing an important role in film.

Spider-Man Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Film will release in cinemas worldwide on 31 July 2026.

Also Read: Tom Holland shares the witty Spider-Man trick he mastered for the big screen