Tom Holland urges youth to value real-life connections

Tom Holland revealed a rare message targeted at youth as he discussed the central themes of loneliness and community in his new film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In an interview for Collider’s Exclusive Summer Preview series, Holland talked about how the upcoming installment examines Peter Parker’s struggle following his separation from the relationships that shaped his life.

He pointed out that after being forgotten, Peter feels he must face the world entirely alone, but he soon discovers that such isolation is unsustainable.

Tom Holland clarified that while the character has grown significantly since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, he still needs to recognize the value of support and connection. He emphasized that Spider-Man has always been referred to as the “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” for a reason, highlighting that even a hero with exceptional powers is fundamentally human.

“I think what I am most proud of when thinking about this movie is the message,” Tom Holland stated. “I really hope young people everywhere will watch this film and appreciate the importance of community and that you don’t have to do this alone.”

Commenting on contemporary times, he added, “In the digital age, it is so easy to sit in your room and waste hours just scrolling, but nothing is better than getting out of the house and socializing with friends. That is just one of the numerous lessons Peter picks up in this film.”

Sony Pictures Releasing plans to distribute Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters on July 31.