Tom Holland made Hot Ones history after becoming the first guest to vomit on camera during the popular YouTube interview series’ latest episode.

The Spider-Man star appeared alongside his Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey co-star Jon Bernthal on the July 23 episode, where the pair took on the show’s signature challenge of eating increasingly spicy chicken wings while answering questions from host Sean Evans.

Tom Holland managed to complete the nearly 30-minute interview despite visibly struggling with the heat. However, moments after finishing the challenge, he became overwhelmed while posing for the show’s closing shot. The actor suddenly started coughing before leaning behind the table and vomiting.

Rather than being embarrassed, Holland burst into laughter as Bernthal cheered him on, placing his hands on the actor’s shoulders and shouting, “Let’s go!”

“You can use that,” Holland joked to the production team after being handed a towel. Looking down at his outfit, he added with a laugh, “Look, Louis Vuitton, I got none of it on my clothes.”

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Host Sean Evans confirmed the moment was likely a first for the long-running series after Bernthal asked whether any guest had ever “puked” on set before.

“I love being the first,” Holland quipped.

Earlier in the interview, Holland admitted he was struggling with the increasingly spicy wings, saying he felt like he “could black out.” Although he briefly found relief by drinking milk, he noted that “it’s amazing how the milk helps and then immediately it comes right back.”