Tom Holland wears custom secret-message suit at 'The Odyssey' premiere

Tom Holland joined his co-stars in London for the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated cinematic epic, The Odyssey. While the red carpet at Leicester Square was packed with high-profile talent, it was Holland’s custom-tailored suit that stole the spotlight by concealing a literal secret message hidden right in plain sight.

The 30-year-old actor, who stars as Telemachus (the son of Odysseus) in the blockbuster, arrived in a sharp, double-breasted tuxedo from historic Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes. What looked like standard luxury pinstripes from a distance was actually custom-woven fabric encoding hidden messages.

Fast Facts: Tom Holland’s Secret Code Suit

The Tailor: Iconic British fashion house Gieves & Hawkes.

The Fabric: Custom-woven jacquard wool created at Stephen Walters, the last remaining jacquard mill in England.

The Secret Code: Disjointed pinstripes woven in a precise Morse code pattern that spells out both “The Odyssey” and “G&H” (Gieves & Hawkes).

The Inspiration: The warm brown and deep burgundy tones were directly influenced by the ancient armor Holland wears in the movie.

The Rise of “Method Dressing” for Male Stars

For years, Holland’s wife and fellow fashion icon Zendaya has reigned supreme as the queen of “method dressing”-the art of using red carpet fashion to explicitly nod to the themes of a film project. It appears the Spider-Man actor has officially taken a page out of her playbook.

Rather than relying on basic, predictable evening wear, Holland’s suit fabric was engineered exclusively for this press tour. Joshua Scacheri, the design director at Gieves & Hawkes, shared insights into how the custom aesthetic came to life:

“As part of the enduring house codes of Gieves & Hawkes, we continue to draw inspiration from our distinguished Naval heritage through unique fabric and pattern design. For this chapter, we developed a signature stripe inspired by Morse code signalling… Crafting a new Morse code motif that translates to ‘The Odyssey’.”

Beyond the hidden cryptography, the construction of the jacket showcased elite British craftsmanship. The design featured contrasting satin peak lapels and uniquely slanted double-jetted pockets. Slanted pockets are a structural choice usually reserved for heavy peacoats and classic outerwear; here, they served to draw visual attention toward the waist, softening the typically boxy profile of a classic double-breasted suit.

With The Odyssey shaping up to be the definitive cinematic event of the summer, Holland has firmly cemented himself as a leading man capable of matching his wife’s legendary red-carpet energy.