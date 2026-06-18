Tom Holland, Zendaya announce Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking

The wait for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is almost over for Marvel fans in India. Sony Pictures India announced that advance bookings for the much-anticipated movie will officially open on June 17, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST. Initially, tickets will be available for IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and other premium formats. The film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is set to swing into Indian theaters on July 30, a day earlier than its July 31 release in the US.

India Gets a Sneak Peek: July 30 Release, June 17 Tickets

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has confirmed that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will hit Indian screens on July 30, 2026. This is a day ahead of its North American release, highlighting the film’s massive appeal in India. Advance bookings will commence on June 17 for Premium Large Format screenings in select locations.

The film will be released in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, across all premium formats. Meanwhile, US Prime members will be able to catch early screenings on July 29 in select theaters.

What’s in Store: A More Mature Peter Parker After “No Way Home”

“Brand New Day” will feature Tom Holland back as Peter Parker, four years after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Following Doctor Strange’s spell that erased Peter from public memory, he is now an adult living a solitary life, fighting crime as Spider-Man in a world that has forgotten him.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has described the film as a new chapter for the character, with Holland himself noting, “It’s the most emotional Spider-Man film we’ve ever made, and in some ways, the most grown-up.” The story will see Peter facing a powerful threat and undergoing a physical transformation.

All-Star Cast: Zendaya, Ruffalo, Bernthal, Sink, and More Join Holland

In addition to Holland, the film will star Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. New additions to the cast include Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, Eman Esfandi, Liza Coln-Zayas, and Keith David.

Holland has expressed his excitement, calling it his “favourite one” yet and praising his co-stars, “Bernthal is amazing, Zendaya is amazing, Jacob Batalon is amazing, everyone in the movie is absolutely fantastic.”

Record-Breaking Hype: Trailer Hits 1 Billion Views

The first trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” shattered records by becoming the first movie trailer to surpass one billion views across all platforms. It offers glimpses of Peter navigating college life, dealing with the loss of Aunt May, and facing off against the Punisher and Scorpion in a gritty New York City.

Holland and the cast will also embark on a global promotional tour. Additionally, The Brothers Trust is running a VIP giveaway, offering fans a chance to win a trip to the LA premiere, complete with airfare, hotel accommodation, $1,500 spending money, and a meet-and-greet with the cast.