Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy down time after ‘Spider-Man 4’ filming wraps

Tom Holland and Zendaya are enjoying down time after they wrapped filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The engaged couple were spotted enjoying a rare, low-key outing as they took their dog for a walk in London’s Richmond Park.

The actors, both 29, kept things casual as they strolled through the park accompanied by their beloved black miniature schnauzer, Noon, and two Protection Dog staff members.

For the stroll, Zendaya bundled up in a classic trench coat which she paired with jeans and a scarf, while Holland opted for a padded black jacket and a beanie to stay warm during the winter walk.

The relaxed outing comes as the couple prepare to spend Christmas with Holland’s family in the UK.

This year’s celebrations will include time with his comedian father Dominic Holland, his photographer mother Nicola, and his brothers.

Last Christmas, the engaged pair reportedly celebrated in the United States with Zendaya’s family.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed that filming for the marvel movie had wrapped over the weekend.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are also set to share the screen for the fourth time in Christopher Nolan’s latest highly-anticipated film, The Odyssey, after previously playing love interests in three Spider-Man movies.