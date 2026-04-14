Tom Holland’s mom shows love for Zendaya

Nikki Holland, mother of Tom Holland, has openly supported Zendaya, her purported daughter-in-law.

In March 2026, Nikki praised Zendaya—who is speculated to be engaged to her son—for a kind, subtle gesture. Nikki liked an Instagram video highlighting the Euphoria actress’s professional demeanour while promoting her most recent project, The Drama. In the footage, Zendaya is shown maintaining a respectful distance from her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

The reel contrasted this with other celebrities, such as Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney during the press tour for Anyone But You and Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie for Wuthering Heights. The caption read, “Everyone else acting a little too single while promoting their romance movies.”

Zendaya and Pattinson were commended for “vibing without disrespecting their real-life partners,” referring to Suki Waterhouse and Tom Holland, respectively.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since they first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. While the pair has not formally confirmed reports of their marriage, they are widely believed to be engaged.

Looking ahead, Tom and Zendaya are set to star in two big-budget movies in 2026: The Odyssey, releasing July 17, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving July 31.

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Earlier this month, Tom Holland candidly opened up about the advice his co-star Matt Damon offered him while on the set of The Odyssey.

During a conversation with GQ, the 30-year-old actor reflected on his time working on the highly anticipated project and shared how Damon influenced him during production.

On April 8, Wednesday, “I mean, we spent so much time together, and what I’m really grateful for with Matt is that he is exactly what I would have hoped he would be like”.

When asked whether Damon gave him any “fatherly advice” while they were working together, the Uncharted actor added, “He was a leader. This was a very tough movie, and no one worked harder than Matt did”. Holland revealed that the Good Will Hunting star’s attitude on set left a strong impression on him.