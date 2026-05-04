Tom Holland's Secret to Unwinding with Zendaya: A Glimpse into Their Love Life

Tom Holland recently opened up about how he and his girlfriend, Zendaya, unwind after a long day, revealing a sweet and endearing habit. The Spider-Man star shared that he often Googles Zendaya just to “make sure we’re all cool” and ease his anxiety .

This adorable confession comes amid rumors of their blossoming romance, which began on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The couple has been praised for their healthy and supportive relationship, with many fans citing them as relationship goals .

According to Tom, their bond is built on mutual respect, trust, and friendship. Zendaya has also shared that she values kindness and empathy in a partner, and Tom’s natural charisma and down-to-earth personality have won her over.

As they navigate their careers and personal lives, Tom and Zendaya prioritize quality time together, often sharing sweet moments on social media.

Their love story is a refreshing change from the typical Hollywood narrative, and fans can’t get enough of it.

It’s worth mentioning that Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is one of Hollywood’s most beloved love stories. They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and started dating secretly in 2021.

The couple has been keeping their relationship relatively private, but they’ve occasionally shared sweet moments on social media.

As for their upcoming projects, Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to star in two major films in 2026. They’ll be reprising their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 24, 2026.

Additionally, they’ll be starring together in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated mystery film, The Odyssey, releasing on July 17, 2026.

Rumors have been circulating that Tom Holland and Zendaya got secretly married earlier this year, with Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, confirming the news at the 2026 Actor Awards. However, neither Tom nor Zendaya has officially confirmed the rumors.