Tom Holland's Spider-Man Payday soars after new film's success

Tom Holland is reportedly in line for his biggest Spider-Man payday yet, with the actor expected to earn between $20 million and $25 million from his base salary and performance bonuses for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise has become a major box office success since its July 31 release.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film earned an impressive $360 million domestically during its opening weekend, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to claim the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s momentum has continued worldwide, crossing the $1 billion mark in just six days. Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $1.05 billion globally, making it the second-fastest film to reach the milestone.

While Avengers: Endgame still holds the record for the biggest global opening with $1.2 billion during its debut weekend, Brand New Day has overtaken its domestic opening performance.

Holland’s reported earnings reflect his remarkable rise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After making his MCU debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016), he reportedly earned around $250,000.

His salary increased to approximately $1.5 million for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), before climbing to $4 million for Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and an estimated $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The British actor’s latest paycheck also compares favorably with those of previous Spider-Man stars. Andrew Garfield reportedly earned $500,000 for The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and between $1 million and $2 million for its sequel.

Tobey Maguire, who first portrayed the web-slinger on the big screen in 2002, reportedly received $4 million for the original film, $17.5 million for Spider-Man 2, and a $15 million base salary plus backend profits for Spider-Man 3.