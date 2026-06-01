Tom Parker’s widow expecting a baby with Will Lindsay

Late Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey Parker, shared the exciting news that she is expecting once again with beau Will Lindsay.

The news came nearly a year after she revealed they sadly lost their son Phoenix, who was stillborn. In a caption of a video of an Instagram post, she wrote, “A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix”.

The video featured her and Will’s hands, as well as her children with Tom, Aurelia, 6, and Bodhi, 5, revealing an ultrasound image. Kelsey continued, “And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven, our little rainbow baby.”

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, including one from The Wanted‘s Siva Kaneswaran. Siva, in an emotional comment, mentioned, “Omg, this is incredible news. Congrats, you Guys!”

Previously, Kelsey shared how she and Tom always wanted four children, and when she was pregnant with Phoenix, she noted how it was bittersweet.

In an interview with Mirror, early in 2025, she mentioned, “The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’ I’ve felt every emotion under the sun”.