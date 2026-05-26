Tom Swarbrick: GMB viewers to react on debut with Ranvir Singh

The Bank Holiday special edition show of Good Morning Britain, on Monday, featured Tom Swarbrick and Ranvir Singh taking the reins of the programme.

Tom is usually spotted on This Morning and Lorraine as a regular contributor, but he only made his debut reviewing the day’s headlines on Good Morning Britain in March.

On 25 May, Monday, he took on presenting responsibilities alongside Ranvir. It comes as regular hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls are currently on a break during the May half-term holiday. Introducing Tom to viewers, Ranvir said, “Now, those of you who don’t know who Tom Swarbrick is, but I think you all probably know on ITV because you’ve seen Tom on a lot of This Morning.”

Tom responded, “A lot of This Morning but the first time sitting here so it’s an absolute thrill!”, reports the Mirror. Ranvir then quipped, “Well, we normally like to give everyone a warm welcome. We’ve given you a record-breaking hot welcome today”, referencing the ongoing UK heatwave.

She added, “If you want to take your jacket off, if you want to take your tie off, just go for it, if you want to chill out. You’re more than welcome! How were you getting up ‘early’ early this morning?” Tom confessed, “It’s been, you know, a sleepless, sweaty night but it’s a great thrill and privilege to be here so thank you very much for having me.”

Flocking to Twitter, now known as X, viewers were eager to shower Tom with praise following his debut as a Good Morning Britain host. One viewer wrote: “Loving these two. Tom and Ranvir need to be seen more. Thoroughly enjoying #gmb” while another posted: “@GMB good morning, Tom is doing a fab job this morning. #GMB.”

A further viewer commented: “Just put my TV on, and I’m very surprised and happy to see Tom Swarbrick on.”

Another added, “Lovely surprise to see Tom today #gmb,” prompting a fellow fan to respond: “Wearing his best suit and all. Wondering if he’ll be covering more during the summer hols perhaps.”

As Monday’s programme drew to a close, Ranvir confirmed that she and Tom would be returning to host Tuesday’s show on 26 May. Ranvir has been a familiar face on GMB since 2014, while the presenting role marked new territory for Tom, 39, following his initial appearance on the show earlier this year.