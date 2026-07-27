Tomato prices skyrocket in Pakistan

Either the impact of petrol prices or the incompetence of the administration, the most important ingredient for every cooking, tomato prices surged drastically in Islamabad and Karachi.

The retail rates per kilogram of tomato reach as high as Rs.400 in the federal capital, Islamabad, and Rs. 500 per kilogram in Karachi, adding to the financial strain on consumers already facing rising living costs.

Citizens visiting vegetable markets on Sunday after last week’s increase in petrol prices were met with another sharp rise in food costs.

Tomatoes, a main ingredient in most Pakistani households, have become so expensive that many consumers say they are reconsidering how much they can afford to buy.

In Islamabad, tomatoes are being sold for between Rs. 277 and Rs. 400 per kilogram. Consumers complain of the poor quality of lower-priced available at subsidized markets, while better-quality tomatoes are being sold at around Rs. 400 per kilogram.

Conversely, in Karachi, tomatoes per kilo gram prices have climbed further, with Iranian and Quetta tomatoes selling for Rs. 450 to Rs. 500 per kilogram, or Rs. 110 to Rs. 125 per 250 grams.

Traders attribute the price surge to the closure of border trade routes and limited domestic production, which have reduced supplies in local markets.

Consumers, however, say that regardless of the reasons, the burden of higher prices ultimately falls on ordinary households.