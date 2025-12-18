Tomb Raider returns with two new amazing games

The rumors have proved true: Lara Croft is returning with two major gaming titles, confirming leaks that surfaced just hours before The Game Awards.

First, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is scheduled for release next year to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Far from a simple remaster, this is a full “reimagining” of the 1996 PlayStation classic. The official trailer showcased visuals that vastly outstrip the original, developed in collaboration between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, the studio behind Evil West.

The second reveal is Tomb Raider: Catalyst, an entirely new entry expected in 2027. Published by Amazon Game Studios—despite Embracer Group retaining the license—this title aims to deliver on the long-held promise of “unifying” the timelines between the classic Tomb Raider games and the modern reboot trilogy.

Catalyst is described as featuring the “largest Tomb Raider world yet.” Set primarily in Northern India, the game takes place following a “mythical cataclysm” that has unleashed ancient secrets.

Lara Croft must navigate a landscape flooded with rival treasure hunters, deciding who to trust and who will face her signature dual pistols. Narrative threads suggest substantial continuity between the two projects, with the Catalyst trailer explicitly referencing Lara’s journey to Atlantis.

Alix Wilton Regan will step into the boots of the iconic role for both titles. A veteran voice actor, she is known for her roles as Samantha Traynor in Mass Effect 3, Alt Cunningham in Cyberpunk 2077, and the Inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Both Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.