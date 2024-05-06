Tomb Raider: Upcoming title likely to be set in THIS COUNTRY

Lara Croft is expected to venture to India in Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming adventure game Tomb Raider.

The developer had earlier announced development on a new title of the Tomb Raider which will be made using the Unreal Engine 5, a gaming website reported.

The announcement came amid anticipation by the fans following the success of the recent Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy.

While Crystal Dynamics has not issued any official statement regarding the Tomb Raider, leaker V Scooper has claimed that Lara Croft will be heading to India for her next adventure.

“Next Tomb Raider game will be fully open world and set in India. Featuring vast sceneries, free use of the motorcycle, parachute, and common Lara’s traversal methods to unrestrictedly navigate across a big map and its challenges,” he said.

V Scooper went on to add that the title will be set “after a natural disaster strikes northern India, revealing ancient emperor Ashoka’s ruins and artifacts.”

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming Tomb Raider game will be developed in an open-world setting for the first time.

An open-world setting means the game will have open areas with many ways to reach an objective. It facilitates gamers to explore the game compared with traditional game which has a series of smaller levels.

Unlike previous games, the upcoming title will see Lara Croft defeating her enemies in non-lethal combat.

The franchise has always been a violent franchise as the protagonist was seen killing world’s most endangered species.

The game’s reboot trilogy turned more violent than earlier games which saw Croft killing hundreds of people by the end of each game.