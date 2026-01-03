Tommy Lee Jones mourns daughter Victoria following her tragic death

Tommy Lee Jones and his family are mourning the sudden death of his daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones, who was found dead at the age of 34 on New Year’s Day in San Francisco.

In a brief statement released the following day, Jones and his family asked for privacy as they grieve.

“We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you,” the statement read.

In the early hours of January 1, emergency services were called to the Fairmont San Francisco hotel after reports of an unresponsive woman. Paramedics arrived shortly before 3 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures, but Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victoria was reportedly with a small group of people earlier in the night to mark the New Year, and witnesses were interviewed by police. Her official cause of death has not yet been determined, and an autopsy is expected to provide further clarity.

The daughter of Jones and his second wife Kimberlea Cloughley, was born in 1991. She appeared briefly as a child actress, including a small role in Men in Black II and later in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which was directed by her father.

She also made a guest appearance on One Tree Hill in 2005 before stepping away from acting.