Tommy Lee Jones's daughter was found dead on New Year Eve

The daughter of Tommy Lee Jones was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco.

On January 1, Thursday, Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead in San Francisco, according to reports.

According to reports acquired by TMZ and also cited by enforcement sources, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a medical emergency at the San Francisco Fairmont shortly before 3am local time on New Year’s Day. Officials said an unnamed individual was found dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Police Department also confirmed that officers attended the hotel, met with paramedics and declared an unnamed adult female dead. NBC Bay Area later reported that a police source indicated the woman was believed to be Victoria Jones. A cause of death has not been determined, and NBC Bay Area reported that foul play is not suspected.

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his former wife Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin Jones.

She made a few appearances in film and television during the early 2000s. Her first credited role was in Men in Black II in 2002, which starred her father. She later appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in 2005, a film directed by Tommy Lee Jones, and made a single-episode appearance in the teen drama series One Tree Hill in 2003.

Tommy Lee Jones is an Oscar-winning actor, having received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1993’s The Fugitive. His career also includes performances in JFK, the Men in Black series, No Country for Old Men and Lincoln.