Ton-up Mendis guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Karachi Kings in HBL PSL 11

KARACHI: Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis’ sublime batting powered Peshawar Zalmi to a 159-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 17th fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a massive 247-run target, Karachi Kings’ innings folded at 87 in 16.1 overs.

Kings were in early trouble right from the start as they lost both of their openers, Mohammad Waseem and David Warner, for ducks.

They were further pegged back when Salman Ali Agha was trapped lbw for five by Iftikhar Ahmed. As a result, they were reduced to 8-3 in 2.1 overs.

Following the early trouble, Saad Baig (14) and Azam Khan (25) tried to stabilize the innings with a brief 27-run partnership. However, a caught and bowled by Nahid Rana sent the former back to the pavilion.

The wickets continued to tumble as Kings never recovered in their big chase.

Eventually, Peshawar Zalmi bowled them out for a modest 87, handing Kings their first defeat of the season.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Nahid Rana, and Iftikhar Ahmed shared nine wickets between them.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi posted a mammoth 246 runs total in a commanding batting display after being invited to bat first.

The cornerstone of the big total was the record 191-run stand between Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis. The duo put on a batting masterclass after the early loss of Mohammad Haris, who was removed for a duck on the second ball of the opening over.

Babar scored 87 from 51 balls with the aid of two sixes and 10 fours, while Mendis scored his maiden PSL century, an innings of 109 off 52 deliveries, laced with 14 fours and four sixes.

Peshawar Zalmi were 197-4 in 17 overs when Abdul Samad provided a late surge. He smashed 40 off just 12 balls with the help of four sixes and three boundaries, propelling the total beyond the 240-run mark.

For Karachi Kings, Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets while giving away 55 in his quota of four overs.