Tony Jones passes away at the age of 86

Welsh musician Tony Jones passed away at the age of 86.

On February 2, Tony Jones died at the. His career spanned over 60 years of excellence, as he spent years performing across Wales and beyond in cabaret shows, television programs, and concerts.

Jones was a household name and the staple of Welsh entertainment in the years after, both as half of the legendary pair.

Tony and Aloma, on television and in cabarets, experienced, their climax in the 1960s and 70s, where they sold more than 100,000 albums.

The duo made chart-toppers, including Mae Gen i Cariad and Dim Ond Ti a Fi, which touched the hearts of people in the country.

Their coming back together in the mid-1980s after an eight-year absence only cemented their position as popular cultural icons.

When Aloma reflected on his life, he gave an emotional message, marking, “Thank you all for your sympathy and your kind words, without you all there would be no Tony and Aloma.”

His legacy was also celebrated by musicians Iona and Andrew Boggie, who referred to him as “a great songwriter, a wonderful voice and a very lovely person.”

Sain Records tributed the veteran star as “a friend of Sain for decades” and thanked him for his lasting contribution to Welsh music.