Witness Tony Todd’s epic final appearance in ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ trailer

Final Destination Bloodlines has revealed an exclusive first look at the legendary Tony Todd, who makes his return to the franchise in what is set to be his final on-screen appearance.

Known for his iconic role as the sinister Death in the Final Destination series, Tony Todd first made his mark in the original Final Destination film, and now, fans will see him again in the highly anticipated Final Destination Bloodlines.

The movie follows college student Stefanie, who, plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, returns home in a desperate attempt to find the one person who could break the cycle and save her family from a grisly fate. As she digs deeper, the horrifying realisation of the inevitability of death looms.

Final Destination Bloodlines also features Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, and Brec Bassinger alongside Tony Todd.

The film is directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, with the screenplay written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story by Jon Watts, Busick, and Evans Taylor.

Produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich, Final Destination Bloodlines is set to hit cinemas on May 16.

This marks a poignant moment for Tony Todd, as his return to the Final Destination world comes in his final film role.

