Top 5 cricketers to follow on TikTok during PSL 7

Pakistan Super League season 7 has become the talk of the town in Pakistan and has become a global trend. Nail-biting matches and hardcore performances from cricketing stars have given wholesome entertainment to the fans. This year many national stars participating in the mega cricket league has taken TikTok, the official entertainment partner of PSL, as a platform to reach the audience, share their activities, and bring out behind the scenes of their lives during the prolific league.

The platform has been a medium of expression for seniors like Hassan Ali, Saeed Ajmal and Asif Ali to youngsters including Shahnawaz Dhani and Abbas Afridi who all took TikTok to showcase the fun side of the world’s second-largest T20 league.

Hassan Ali

Hassan Ali once again proved to be a person who knows how to have fun anywhere with his content. His videos on dance challenges with the Islamabad stars urge the fans to join him on TikTok and celebrate #KhelegaPakistan. A video where Hasan and his teammates teasing their teammate Faheem Ashraf by their dance got viral across social media.

The video features Hassan Ali, Musa Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr entering a room. They walk up to the all-rounder and start dancing around him teasing. So Hasan Ali’s TikTok account is to follow for all the fun moments among the teammates.

Saeed Ajmal

Saeed Ajmal, Pakistan’s off-spinner wizard, is making buzz on TikTok, where he’s sharing his experiences as a bowling consultant for Islamabad United. The Doosra king posted a travel video with TikTok’s PSL 7 Anthem as the background music featuring Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, and other members of the Islamabad United team.

The legendary right-arm spinner has also posted a number of fitness-related videos during the PSL season in which he performs push-ups and encourages others to stay in shape. The account is packed with great videos that keep Islamabad United fans up to date on the team’s newest activities during PSL 7.

Asif Ali

The striker Asif Ali shares all his PSL activities on the popular short-video platform during the league. Well-known for his big hits, the middle-order batsman shared the clip of his nine bats that he will be using in the PSL matches and labelled it ‘Full Loaded’. In another video, he shared behind the scenes of his shoot for Islamabad United using #KhelegaPakistan.

So if you are a fan of Islamabad United and wants to stay up to date with the happening, then must follow Asif Ali’s TikTok account.

Shahnawaz Dahani

Young lads of PSL-7 didn’t shy back to express themselves on the creative content platform. Shahnawaz Dhani, who is famous for his celebration, made his team members fall in love with the culture of Sindh. In a video, he and his Multan Sultan team members wear the traditional Ajrak and perform on Sindhi music.

The PSL anthem that has got everyone groove this season with everyone making a performance video on TikTok on the anthem, Dahani couldn’t stay back and shared a video performing on the anthem with Anwer Ali.

Abbas Afridi

Abbas Afridi didn’t stay back in sharing his Pashto culture through a song as background music of his video featuring his teammates in their official van. He also shares his best deliveries during the PSL matches and fans are loving it.

These cherished moments made their TikTok accounts a heartland for the fans.

