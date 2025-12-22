As 2025 comes to a close, Netflix has once again proven its dominance in original filmmaking, delivering blockbuster hits that racked up massive viewership numbers and sparked global conversations. From high-energy action comedies to animated phenomena and clever mysteries, these top Netflix movies of 2025 have set new records, with billions of hours streamed worldwide.

These films showcase Netflix’s ability to blend star power, innovative storytelling, and broad appeal. Ranked by a combination of total views, debut performance, and longevity on charts, here are the top 5 Netflix movies of 2025.

1. KPop Demon Hunters – The Animated Phenomenon That Broke Records

Topping our list of best Netflix movies 2025 is KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical that became a cultural juggernaut. This vibrant film follows a K-pop girl group secretly battling demons, blending catchy songs, stunning animation, and high-stakes action.



It shattered records by becoming Netflix’s most popular English-language film of all time, surpassing 236 million views and holding the longest Top 10 streak ever at 24 weeks. Sources confirm it as the ultimate winner of 2025, dominating charts for months and earning praise as a potential Oscar contender for Best Animated Feature. Its infectious soundtrack and empowering themes made it a viral sensation, appealing to fans of anime, music, and fantasy alike.

2. Back in Action – Cameron Diaz’s Explosive Comeback

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx’s reunion in Back in Action delivered pure adrenaline, marking it as one of the most watched Netflix movies 2025. The story follows former CIA spies thrust back into danger when their family life is upended.

It exploded with 46.8 million views in its opening weekend—the biggest for an English-language Netflix film since 2022—and accumulated 165 million views in the first half of the year alone, topping Netflix’s Engagement Report. Despite mixed reviews, its fun espionage thrills and star chemistry propelled it to massive global success.

3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – The Sharpest Whodunit of the Year

Rian Johnson’s third Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man, brought Daniel Craig back as Benoit Blanc in a faith-themed murder mystery with an all-star cast including Josh O’Connor and Glenn Close.

Released in December, it debuted strongly with 20.2 million views in its first three days, topping Netflix’s English film charts and earning a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. Praised as the “sharpest” entry yet, its intricate plot and timely themes made it a late-year standout among the best Netflix movies 2025.

4. The Electric State – Epic Sci-Fi Adventure with Massive Appeal

Directed by the Russo brothers, The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in a dystopian journey through a robot-ravaged America.

This big-budget spectacle drew 47.7 million views, fueled by stunning visuals and emotional depth. It ranked among the year’s top launches, proving Netflix’s prowess in ambitious sci-fi and cementing its place as a most watched Netflix movie 2025.

5. Carry-On – Tense Thriller That Gripped Audiences

The high-stakes airport thriller Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, follows a TSA agent blackmailed into smuggling a dangerous package.

It became a sleeper hit with strong chart performance and critical buzz for its suspenseful pacing. As one of the top Netflix originals 2025, its real-time tension and twists kept viewers hooked, contributing to the platform’s diverse lineup.

Why These Are the Best Netflix Movies of 2025

From record-breaking animations to star-driven thrillers, these top 5 Netflix movies 2025 highlight the streamer’s knack for delivering crowd-pleasers with impressive viewership stats—like hundreds of millions of views and chart dominances. Netflix originals continue to redefine home entertainment, blending genres and global appeal. Add these to your watchlist for unbeatable binge sessions as we enter 2026!