As 2025 draws to a close on December 26, the film industry reflects on a year of soaring highs and crushing lows at the box office. While animated juggernauts like Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2 shattered records, several high-profile releases bombed spectacularly, hemorrhaging millions due to controversies, superhero fatigue, and mismatched audience expectations.

These flops highlight ongoing challenges in Hollywood, including ballooning budgets, production woes, and shifting viewer preferences toward family-friendly spectacles over ambitious dramas or franchise extensions.

Today, we look at the top 5 worst-performing movies of 2025, based on worldwide grosses relative to budgets and industry expectations. Drawing from box office data, these films collectively lost hundreds of millions, serving as cautionary tales for studios.

The Top 5 Worst Performing Movies of 2025

Here’s a rundown of the year’s most notorious box office disasters, ranked by estimated financial losses (considering that films typically need to gross 2-3 times their budget to break even after marketing and distribution costs):

1. Snow White – Budget: Approximately $250-270 million; Worldwide Gross: Around $205 million

A live-action remake that became synonymous with controversy and underperformance.

2. Elio – Budget: $150-200 million; Worldwide Gross: Approximately $154 million

Pixar’s ambitious sci-fi animation that crash-landed amid production turmoil.

3. Mickey 17 – Budget: $118 million; Worldwide Gross: Around $133 million

Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi epic that failed to capitalize on his *Parasite* momentum.

4. Thunderbolts* – Budget: $180 million; Worldwide Gross: Approximately $382-400 million

An MCU team-up that exemplified superhero fatigue despite strong reviews.

5. Tron: Ares – Budget: $180-220 million; Worldwide Gross: Around $142 million

A legacy sequel that couldn’t reboot the franchise’s appeal.

These movies underscore 2025’s divide between crowd-pleasing hits and risky bets that fizzled.

Spotlight on the Top 5 Box Office Disasters

1. Snow White: Controversy Kills the Fairy Tale

Disney’s live-action remake of the 1937 classic, directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White, was plagued by backlash from day one. With a budget inflated to $250-270 million due to delays, reshoots, and a set fire, the film grossed just $205 million worldwide. Controversies included Zegler’s comments criticizing the original story’s romance, debates over dwarf casting after Peter Dinklage’s input, and political uproar that turned it into a culture-war flashpoint. Poor reviews (highlighting a tonal clash between reverence and subversion) and audience apathy sealed its fate, making it Disney’s most embarrassing flop since *Strange World*. It shook faith in live-action remakes, with losses estimated at over $200 million after marketing.

2. Elio: Pixar’s Turbulent Takeoff

This original Pixar animation, about a boy mistaken for Earth’s ambassador to aliens, suffered a rocky production with director changes (Adrian Molina exited amid creative clashes), script rewrites removing queer elements, and cast departures like America Ferrera. Budgeted at $150-200 million, *Elio* opened to a dismal $20.8 million domestically—Pixar’s lowest ever—and limped to $154 million globally. Despite positive reviews and an A CinemaScore, it was overshadowed by summer competition like *Lilo & Stitch* and lacked a clear hook for families. The film’s compromises diluted its personal story, contributing to Pixar’s string of underperforming originals and pushing the studio toward more sequels. Losses neared $150 million, a stark reminder of animation’s high stakes.

3. Mickey 17: Sci-Fi Ambition Meets Audience Indifference

Directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho and starring Robert Pattinson in a cloning-themed dystopian tale (adapted from Mickey7), this Warner Bros. release carried a $118 million price tag but earned only $133 million worldwide.

Delays eroded hype post-Parasite, and the film’s “toothless” identity crisis—blending satire with blockbuster elements—failed to engage. Book fans were disappointed, while general audiences found it inaccessible. Despite Pattinson’s star power from The Batman, it lacked box office legs, resulting in modest losses but a major prestige hit for Bong. It highlighted risks in over-budgeting artistic sci-fi, with critics noting it paled against the director’s prior works.

4. Thunderbolts*: Superhero Fatigue Strikes Again

Marvel’s anti-hero team-up, featuring stars like Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, boasted an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score but grossed just $382-400 million against a $180 million budget. Released in May, it underperformed dramatically, becoming the fifth-lowest MCU earner ever—worse than The Marvels.

Despite positive buzz, audiences showed waning interest in the franchise’s “reheated scraps,” with only one superhero film cracking the global top 10. Production issues and a sense of closure after earlier phases contributed to its flop status, with break-even at best after costs. It signaled deeper MCU troubles in a post-Endgame era.

5. Tron: Ares: A Legacy That Faded

Jared Leto’s return to the Tron universe, directed by Joachim Rønning, aimed to revive the sci-fi franchise with a $180-220 million budget but stalled at $142 million globally.

The series was never a massive draw, and Leto’s post-COVID track record (including Morbius) didn’t help. Critics panned the “irresponsible” budgeting for a niche property, while confusing marketing and lack of broad appeal doomed it. Losses exceeded $100 million, underscoring Hollywood’s overreliance on reboots without guaranteed audiences.

Key Trends from 2025’s Box Office Flops

2025’s failures revealed patterns: Superhero fatigue crippled MCU entries like Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World (another underperformer not in our top 5). Controversies amplified losses for remakes like *Snow White*, while production delays and creative overhauls hurt originals like Elio and Mickey 17. High budgets for non-franchise films (e.g., Tron: Ares) proved risky amid streaming competition. Overall, flops contrasted with animation’s dominance, with global markets favoring escapism over drama. Industry-wide, revenues dipped 5% from 2024 due to these misfires, prompting studios to rethink strategies.

Lessons from 2025’s Cinematic Failures

The worst performing movies of 2025, from Snow White‘s scandal-plagued run to Tron: Ares forgotten revival, exposed vulnerabilities in big-budget filmmaking. These flops cost studios dearly but offer insights into audience shifts toward reliable franchises and away from controversy-laden projects. As 2026 approaches with safer bets like more sequels, 2025 stands as a year of reckoning for Hollywood’s risk-takers.