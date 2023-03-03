Top coalition leaders mull over Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: The top leaders of Pakistan’s coalition government held a meeting in the federal capital on Friday to mull over the Punjab elections, ARY News reported.

The meeting comes hours after President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

According to sources, the all-important huddle discussed the Punjab elections and overall economic and political situation of the country.

The meeting was attended by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazul-ur-Rehman and Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The announcement from President Alvi comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

He announced the date after considering dates proposed by Election Commission of Pakistan. ECP had proposed poll date between 30 April to 7 May 2023 for holding general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, and had further suggested to hold elections preferably on Sunday. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 3, 2023

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today proposed Punjab election date between April 30 and May 7 in a letter written to President Arif Alvi.

The decision was taken in the election watchdog’s meeting, which was presided over by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. The members and secretary of ECP also participated in the meeting.

The announcement comes two days after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

