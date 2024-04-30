Top Gun actor Jennifer Connelly ‘ready’ to film third movie

Top Gun: Maverick actor Jennifer Connelly has revealed that she would return to do a third movie if the makers approach her for a role.

In a recent interview, she said that she would instantly agree if she got the call to do Top Gun 3, PEOPLE reported.

“I’ll be there. I’m ready,” Jennifer Connelly said.

Recalling her positive experience while filming Top Gun: Maverick, the actor said that she would return to the film series due to this reason.

“We had such a great time shooting it. It was fun,” Connelly added.

Read more: ‘Top Gun 3’ in the works with Tom Cruise returning in iconic rule

In January this year, reports said that Paramount has greenlighted the third installment of Top Gun: Maverick.

Actor Tom Cruise plays iconic Navy pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the action movie.

The 61-year-old action star first played the character in 1986’s Top Gun and returned in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick, which was a massively successful box office hit grossing $1.49 billion worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick was a massive overperformer at the box office in 2022, earning $1.5 billion globally and sparking Steven Spielberg to credit Cruise with saving the theatrical business, which had been beleagured by the coronavirus pandemic.

The feature followed decades after Tony Scott’s 1986 Top Gun, which helped cement Cruise as a rising movie star. As well as being a commercial hit, the movie was also nominated for Best Picture at last year’s Oscars.

According to an international media outlet, Paramount commissioned “Top Gun: Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger to work on a script for a sequel to the action blockbuster.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Cruise had signed a non-exclusive deal to develop franchises and original movies for Warner Bros., the studio where he made “Interview With the Vampire,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Magnolia” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”