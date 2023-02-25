Torkham border reopens for business activities

KHYBER: Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened for business activities, quoting official sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the official sources said that loaded vehicles from both the sides arrived at the Torkham border.

The Pakistan custom officials have also confirmed the opening of business activities at the Pak-Afghan border.

Earlier, the Customs officials seized a container with consignment of urea fertilizer at Torkham border crossing.

Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayeb had said that the department’s officials during search of an export container at the border crossing, recovered a consignment of 40 tonnes of urea fertilizer, being smuggled to Afghanistan.

