Torkham landslide incident: Death toll rises to seven

KHYBER: The number of deaths in the Torkham landslide incident has reached seven after the recovery of two more bodies, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue sources said that the death toll in the Torkham landslide incident reached seven and the deceased people were belonging to Afghanistan. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after completing the formal procedure.

Pakistan Army engineers and Army Urban Search and Rescue Teams were taking part in the rescue operation at the Torkham border. During the rescue mission, another incident of landslide took place, however, the teams and other people remained safe.

The rescue mission will be continued by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers on Eid day till the evacuation of all wounded persons.

On Wednesday, several trucks and containers loaded with goods were buried under the debris after a landslide at Torkham Export Road in the Khyber district of KP.

