Torrential rain submerges Lahore

Large parts of Punjab’s capital Lahore have been inundated after torrential rain flooded underpasses and low-lying areas across the city, prompting authorities to declare a rain emergency.

Heavy rainfall, which began before dawn, continued throughout the morning in the provincial capital and surrounding areas, leaving several roads submerged and disrupting traffic.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the Airport area, where 263mm of rain fell. Other areas also received significant rainfall, including Kahna 143mm, Shadipura 136mm, Mughalpura 133mm, and Manawan received 111mm of rain.

Lahore Commissioner Nauman Yousaf said an initial spell of light to moderate rain had brought up to 50mm of rainfall, but conditions later intensified, with exceptionally heavy downpours reported in areas including Gulberg and Tajpura.

The commissioner said the city’s drainage system was under severe pressure, with streams and stormwater channels experiencing near-flood conditions.

The Defence Underpass was completely submerged, forcing its closure to traffic, while the Masjid Chowk Underpass was also flooded, causing major disruption for commuters.

Commissioner Lahore has also declared a rain emergency across Lahore, with all relevant government departments placed on high alert.

Teams from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have been deployed across the city.

Heavy machinery has been positioned near low-lying areas, while WASA crews are working to remove standing water from roads.