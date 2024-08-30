Torrential rains claim 29 lives in Balochistan

QUETTA: As torrential rains caused havoc across the country, at least 29 people lost their lives and 15 injured in Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to a PDMA report, the rains, which started since July 1, have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops.

The rain has caused damage to several houses, with 858 completely destroyed and 13896 partially damaged.

In addition to the loss of life and property, the rains have also caused significant damage to crops, with 58799 acres of crops and 41 kilometers of roads affected.

The PDMA report also stated that seven bridges have been damaged, while 373 animals have died due to the heavy rains.

Fresh wave of the monsoon is lashing cities across Pakistan.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours.

The NDMA advised the Fishermen to avoid venturing into the open sea for the next 48 hours due to the severe weather conditions.

Rainfall is anticipated in several areas, including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, and Hyderabad.

The forecast also predicts rain in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ullah Yar, Matiari, Umarkot, as well as Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shahid Benazirabad.