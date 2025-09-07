Toshakhana 2 case against PTI founder and his wife set for hearing tomorrow

Rawalpindi: The Toshakhana 2 case against founding chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Imran khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, has been set for the hearing tomorrow, Monday, ARY news reported.

The hearing will be held at the Adiala jail while Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be presented in the court.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand will hear the case.

The prosecution has completed cross questioning of 11 witnesses out of 13.

Qaseen Faisal Mufti, Arshad Tabraiz and Salman Safdar will appear before the court as the counsels of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

On the other hand, Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi heading the prosecutors team from behalf of the Fedral Investigation Agency (FIA) will appear before the court.

Earlier, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand issued the written order, stating that lawyers who have submitted their power of attorney should be permitted to attend and family members present outside the jail should also be allowed to participate in the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar had filed a petition against restricting lawyers and family members from attending the jail hearing.

The court disposed of the petition after issuing the directives to the Superintendent.

In the Toshakhana 2 , the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the couple of retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader — including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings — at a low price, saying it caused significant loss to the exchequer.

In September, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had set the couple’s indictment in the case for October.

However, it was deferred to October 5 on the defence counsel’s request for more time. A day prior to that, Judge Arjumand had rejected their post-arrest bail petitions.

On Oct 24, a day after the IHC approved her bail plea in the case, Bushra was released from Adiala Jail.

In its reference filed with the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Imran and his wife of illegally retaining the jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family during their visit to the kingdom in May 2021.

In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog further alleged that during his term as prime minister, Imran and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Read More: Party ties of women behind Aleema Khan egg attack revealed

Of those gifts, they allegedly retained 58 gifts against an undervalued amount of over Rs142m. “Out of these 108 gifts, the accu­sed persons retained 58 gift boxes/sets against an undervalued amount of Rs142.1 million as assessed by appraisers,” the reference said.

After the Supreme Court upheld amendments to NAB laws in September, the case was transferred to an FIA special court from an accountability court.