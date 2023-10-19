Toshakhana case: Court suspends warrant against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday suspended permanent warrant of former PM Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The court on a petition suspended warrant against Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference till October 24. “The warrant will be restored if he fails to appear in court on Oct 24,” court announced.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir announced reserved verdict on petition.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor in the court’s hearing didn’t oppose the petition against arrest warrant of the former prime minister in Toshakhana reference in accountability court conducted by Judge Mohammad Bashir.

Prosecutor said the court can suspend permanent warrant against Sharif adding that the warrant issued to bring the accused to the court.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbah said that his client was declared proclaimed offender and permanent warrant issued for his arrest. He pleaded to the court to cancel permanent warrant as Sharif wants to appear before the court.

“This case has been fixed for hearing on October 24 and Nawaz Sharif returning on Oct 21, the court could cancel the arrest warrant,” Qazi Misbah advocate argued.

The defence counsel told the court that the report of medical treatment has been submitted in the court. “We will appear before the court,” lawyer said. “The court suspend the warrant, so he could access to the court,” lawyer said.

“Did you file a petition for protective bail in the case in high court,” Judge Mohammad Bashir questioned. “We didn’t file protective bail plea in the high court. Warrants were issued in Toshakhana reference, but the matter was undecided,” Qazi Misbah said.

“Ishaq Dar’s warrants were suspended in a similar case. The accountability court had declared Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender on September 09, 2020,” defence counsel said.

“What was the reason of Nawaz Sharif’s absence,” court questioned. “He was ailing when he left Pakistan, the medical report has been annexed in the case file,” lawyer clarified.

The court had reserved decision on the petition after arguments of lawyers.