Toshakhana case: Court upheld Imran Khan’s arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Thursday rejected Imran Khan’s plea and upheld his non-bailable arrest warrants in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict on a plea of the PTI chairman seeking suspension of his arrest warrants.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard arguments and reserved verdict on the plea.

The election commission’s counsel opposed the plea seeking suspension of the arrest warrants. “The court has rejected scores of pleas for exemption from attending the hearing earlier,” ECP counsel said.

“Imran Khan has given declarations scores of times. DIG visited to talk with Imran Khan, but stones thrown at him,” lawyer said. “Warrants suspend when an accused appears in court. An extra-ordinary relief being demanded from the court,” counsel said.

“Warrant was meant for production of an accused in court, where is he,” ECP lawyer questioned. “They are only interested in arrest of Imran Khan, when he himself want to appear,” Imran Khan’s counsel said. “They want to degrade him,” lawyer said.

The election commission lawyer asked the court that the undertaking should be considered in view of earlier assurances and pleaded to reject the petition seeking suspension of the arrest warrant.

I.G. Islamabad informed the court that the DIG Operation and 65 policemen have been injured. “Our water cannons have burnt, 10 police vehicles were also set on fire,” police chief said. “Lahore Police and administration are making estimates of losses,” he added.

“Article 25 says that all people have equal rights. In my opinion a concession to a person should also be given to all 220 million countrymen,” Islamabad I.G. said in the court.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed off a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking cancellation of arrest warrants issued for party chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The IHC directed Imran Khan to submit the undertaking, wherein he should assure that he would appear in the trial court in March 18 hearing.

In the judgement, the IHC said that the trial court should decide on the former premier’s undertaking in accordance with the law and upheld the trial court’s order in the case.

The PTI had filed the petition after police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI Chairman in Toshakhana case.

