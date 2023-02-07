Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran Khan in personal capacity

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sessions court summons the PTI chief on February 21 to indict him in the Toshakhana case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer could not verify the copies of the case in the court timings and didn’t provide the copies to the PTI chief Imran Khan’s counsel.

The PTI chairman Lawyers asked to provide the case copies to them, hereby the court directed the ECP counsel to hand it over to the PTI lawyers.

Earlier, a district and sessions court granted an exemption to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from today’s hearing in the Toshakhana case.

In November, a trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

The ECP disqualified Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP had said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

