Toshakhana case: IHC rejects PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s pleas against arrest

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi’s pleas against their arrest in the new Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar issued the orders and declared the pleas ineffective.

At the outset of the hearing, Salman Safdar, the counsel representing Imran Khan, appeared before the court.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the Toshakhana reference had been filed whereas Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had the option to file a post-arrest bail plea.

Salman Safdar argued that the court had already declared the call-up notices as “ambiguous” and that this was the second action being taken in the Toshakhana case.

The court inquired about the investigation and asked if the IO had gone to Adiala Jail for investigation, to which the IO replied that they had gone and received the answer to the questionnaire.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.